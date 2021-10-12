The history of the Lamborghini LM002 begins with an attempted military vehicle that became a behemoth for civilian use.

The Lamborghini Urus is pointed out as the first SUV of the Italian brand and the truth is that it is true, but it is not the first model with which the firm went out of its usual line and felt what it would be like to leave the asphalt. That title corresponds to Lamborghini LM002 and this is his story.

As is often the case in cases where a brand does something unexpected, this move was due to a crisis situation. In the midst of the 1970s, the oil crisis was leaving Lamborghini in an unstable situation, so the manufacturer had to broaden its look and find other places to get money.

The path chosen was to create a military vehicle, before an offer from the US Army, which was looking for new troop transports.

The result was the Lamborghini cheetah, a mass that exceeds two tons in weight, offered space for four soldiers and their equipment, and was fitted with a 5.9 V8 180 hp engine associated with a three-speed automatic gearbox.

However, when it was presented to the US Army, it fell far short of meeting their expectations, which resulted in the contract ending up in the hands of AM General and his High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, which would eventually become the Hummer that we all know.

The good thing is that within the failure that it supposed, the car aroused interest in the Middle East, something that Lamborghini took advantage of transforming it into the LM001, presented in 1981, with an updated design, a civil approach and maintaining a 180 hp engine.

It was the touchstone followed by two more prototypes (LMA002 and LM004) until the LM002 definitive.

This one saw the light in 1986 as a very capable off-road that also had a quite acceptable behavior on the asphalt. It was, by all accounts, a mastodon: 4.86 meters long, 2 meters wide, 1.85 meters high and weighing no less than 2,700 kilos.

To move it with relative ease, it was necessary to resort to the 5.1 V12 engine with 450 hp and 500 Nm that was mounted on the Countach, although in the Lamborghini LM002 it only allowed an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 188 km / h, although on sand at least in theory it could also reach 160 km / h.

As a curious fact, it had a huge 290-liter tank, something that may seem crazy, but taking into account the average consumption of about 30 l / 100 kim, it is not so much either: it could travel almost 1,000 kilometers.

Just over 300 units of the Lamborghini LM002 were made, making it a fairly exclusive piece today with plenty of value among collectors.

This article was published in Autobild by Mario Herráez.