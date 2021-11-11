11/11/2021 at 18:39 CET

The ‘Great Circus’ moves hundreds of people in each race. Although the drivers are the visible faces of the championship, many other hands are needed for all the gear to work perfectly during the Grands Prix.

A figure that holds between the 250 of smaller teams like Haas or Williams and the 1000 employees of Ferrari or Mercedes. A figure that could be reduced this coming season due to the spending limit imposed by the FIA.

The rest of the team, as published by the specialized portal ‘Motorsport’ at the end of last season, the employees were distributed as follows: Red Bull has 860 employees, McLaren with 750, Renault 625, Racing Point 500, Toro Rosso 460 and Alfa Romeo 400. High figures that are reduced to about 50/70 people at the Grand Prix.

The championship currently has 10 teams, each with two drivers for the races and other testers. Internally, each one has different and complex structures, which usually have a team leader or executive director at the highest level of their organizational chart, who usually becomes another of the visible faces of the team alongside the drivers. . Here names appear as Toto wolff (Mercedes) or Christian horner (Red Bull). Along with them, the sports director, the technical chief, the designer, the aerodynamicist, as well as advisers and press officers, followed by countless engineers, mechanics and other workers who allow the car to be set up.

A true network of multiple pieces that must combine perfectly so that everything rolls in the races.