This is the true power of Pan in chapter 91 of the manga

the sleeve of Dragon Ball Superwritten and illustrated by Toyotaro, published in Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine based on the ideas and designs of Akira Toriyama, reveals in its chapter 91 the true power of Pan, the daughter of Videl and Gohan, granddaughter of Goku.

While Pan’s heritage is especially Earthling, being the offspring of her father Gohan, a Saiyan hybrid, and her mother Videl, a human-type Earthling, making her 1/4 Saiyan, the manga has taken it upon itself to confirm if she can. be as or more powerful than its parent.

As he recalls a report published on the website of Sports PlayDragon Ball Super has abandoned the Trunks and Goten saga for the presentation of a special saga called “Super Hero”, based on the latest Toei Animation movie in which Piccolo and Gohan will have to face the Red Patrol.

In chapter 91 of the manga, they take it upon themselves to reveal Pan’s true power.

What is the power of Pan?

In one of the conversations that both Piccolo and Pan have, it is confirmed that Gohan is much stronger than Goku, something that we could assume after Kakaroto’s son reached the SSJ2 transformation first of all.

However, Piccolo clarifies that this situation would have changed because Pan’s father no longer trains as before, now he is dedicated to his research on Earth insects.

Dragon Ball Super #91

Despite being a girl, Pan is much more powerful than she appears, since when she was just a baby she managed to fly and save Mai and company from dying in space. Other Saiyans had to train a lot to be able to fly, while other humans, like Krillin and Videl, managed to learn the technique as adults.

Chapter 91 of Dragon Ball Super is available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus portal in Spanish.