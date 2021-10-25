According to a leak from Canada, the Motorola smartwatch could go on sale shortly. Among its main characteristics it is suggested that it could carry Wear OS technology.

A few months ago, specifically in February, we got the news that Motorola was going to release 3 smartwatches for this year 2021. That information was a bit up in the air, but it seems that it could be updated due to a leak there has been.

Documentation has been leaked from the company CE Brands that talks about the next Motorola smartwatch. This smartwatch would have the name of Watch 100 And it could come out before the end of this year.

This documentation establishes that it would have a suggestive starting price, but with the touches of a premium product. It is also stipulated that mass production of this product would start in November. We leave you here information on a table with some characteristics of the supposed product:

Watch 100Frequency2402 – 2480 MHzBluetoothBluetooth 5.2 Data transmission1 MbpsChannels40 channelsChannel separation2 MHzModulationGFSKAntenna typeCeramic antennaNumber of antennas1

This smartwatch would use Wear OS, although it is not stated directly. The company that brought us the Moto 360, eBuyNow, said in February that they were working with the technology and it is known that they had a contract with Qualcomm to make add-ons of this type.

According to the information we have, the Watch 100 would have GPS, aluminum dial and pulse meter. There is also an image of the supposed box that it would have, where you can see that its battery would be charged via USB.

The rest of the information details that also there would be plans to launch a Watch 200 and a Watch 100S, both medium quality products. These two smartwatches would have their exit window in 2022, possibly before spring.

Finally, there would be the M360 project, which should have been launched between 2020 and the last months of 2021. This period could refer to the rumor that a smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. The semiconductor problem could have delayed this announcement.

This is a huge leak that would have uncovered the products Motorola works on. The company has not yet made any statement, so we can only wait for this information to be confirmed or not.

