Millions of beneficial bacteria live in our stomach, which are essential for our health. And we do not take care of them as they deserve …

Are you tired, constipated, bloated, or hungry? If all of these symptoms occur to you often, the cause may be the same: you are not taking care of your intestinal flora.

Different types of organisms live inside our stomach, necessary for digestion and processing certain nutrients. If this bacterial flora is not well fed, it does not do its job, and even dies, causing significant health problems.

Two nutritionists agree on the remedy: one of the worst eating habits is that we don’t get enough fiber. Fiber is the food of the bacterial flora.

As explained by Dr. Kayla Girgen, founder of Nutrition Untapped, on the website Eat This, not That! eat plenty of fiber is a key factor in maintaining intestinal health:

“A diet rich in fiber provides food for the bacteria in the gut, which encourages the production of SCFA (short-chain fatty acids),” says Dr. Girgen. “These SCFAs are crucial for your health because they increase water absorption and decrease inflammation within our digestive tract.”

The same is the opinion of Dr. Lisa Moskovitz, who warns of the dangers of high-protein, low-fiber diets.

Although a high-protein diet can be effective for weight loss, a lack of fiber affects intestinal health:

“Without plant-based foods, your body is missing key nutrients like various types of gut-friendly fiber and anti-inflammatory antioxidants, so it’s important to look for more fiber-rich carbohydrates like beans, lentils, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, whole grains, and bran products, “explains Dr. Moskovitz.

So you already know. If you want to have healthier intestines and, above all, better health, increase the amount of fiber you consume per day. You will notice the difference …