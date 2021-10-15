This controller will be available from November 15, as part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, along with a special edition headset, a dynamic theme and more content.

Next month will be a very special one for Xbox and Microsoft. And is that the November 15 they will become true 20 years since the launch of the first Xbox console, which came alongside the iconic Halo Combat Evolved.

Yesterday we told you that Adidas had designed some official shoes for the first Xbox, and Microsoft has just announced a lot of new products for the 20th anniversary of your console.

The greatest novelty resides in the Xbox controller 20th anniversary edition, which will be launched in stores next November 15, and that you can now reserve in the Microsoft web store. We anticipate that it is beautiful.

This remote compatible with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices It has a dark color design.

In addition, you can see the grayish touches, a dark green circle on the cross and the label ”20 anniversary’ ‘in one corner.

Connect your 20th Anniversary controller to your Xbox Series X | S and unlock an exclusive dynamic background bursting to life with glowing lines and moving sparks 🌌✨ pic.twitter.com/RnCpzr9rDR – Xbox (@Xbox) October 7, 2021

The reason for this design for the Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller is that pay homage to the translucent gray of the first Xbox (There were other ” transparent ” colors as well), joining black with shades of silver, gray and green.

Regarding the Xbox button, the iconic returns dark green color that accompanied the original Xbox, which is also present in the rear grips and the circle around the directional pad.

The functionalities of this command have also been improved: better ergonomics, exclusive Share button, reduced latency, better connectivity … and a dynamic background that you will get when you connect it to your console.

Microsoft indicates that the Xbox 20 anniversary controller will be available in stores on November 15, available now to reserve At a price of $ 69.99 in Microsoft Store.

To complement this announcement, those of Redmond have also announced a 20th anniversary model of the Xbox stereo headset. It has the same details as the controller and improved features … and the same price.

Other Xbox 20th Anniversary Products include Razer’s Universal Charging Cradle, with details dedicated to the brand, as well as t-shirts, caps and other special garments.

If you want to know all the news about this Xbox announcementWe invite you to visit the Gear Xbox website to check available products, prices and other details.

Xbox’s 20th anniversary will occur next November 15Release date for the Razer Special Edition Controller, Headphones, Charging Base, and all official products.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.