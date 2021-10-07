NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – The first Apple watches are already reaching the hands of consumers, and some have been quick to dismember them to get to know them inside.

In a blog post that includes a video, the repair gurus at iFixit showed how to open the Apple Watch, remove the guts, and put it back together.

Well, putting together is a saying, because it didn’t work anymore: e It was torn in a sea of ​​cables when they lifted the processor “S1” from the clock.

That’s bad news if you want to do something crazy to your watch like upgrade the processor, but if you just want to replace the screen or the battery, those changes can be easier and without making it useless, like a Livestrong bracelet but $ 350. .

iFixit said the simplest change was to remove the strap or extension, just by pressing the release button on the back of the watch the strap slides out.

then they brought out the heavy-caliber weapons: a razor blade and tweezers. The Apple Watch has no external screws, it is held together with glue. So if you are replacing a part, you will have to scrape (with the razor blade) the glue that holds the screen in place.

After removing the screen, the battery and the “Tapic Engine” appear just below. The battery is held in place with a bit of glue, but not too much, it can be pulled out (this is where tweezers come in handy).

IFixit noted that the battery is very small, only 205 milliamp-hours (a normal smartphone has a battery of more than 2,000 mAh). That capacity is less than the 300 mAh that rival smartwatch batteries typically have, but Apple says the watch’s tiny battery should last 18 hours.

The Taptic Engine part replaces the typical vibration motor found in most smartphones. The vibrating motor spins around, but the Apple Watch’s taptic motor operates on springs and goes up and down in a straight line. This is why it feels like the watch is touching your wrist when you receive a notification.

Next to the Taptic engine is the horn, encapsulated by a rubber ring that gives it resistance to water. Apple said the watch can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for half an hour, but it advises against doing so. Apple designed its device to withstand sweat and rain, not swimming with it.

IFixit also discovered what is behind a mysterious door located in the part where the strap is inserted. It hides six copper connectors, but it is not clear what they are for. It is rumored to be a diagnostic port that Apple Store employees can use to determine what is wrong with your watch.

The biggest mystery iFixit solved is whether you can buy an Apple Watch and then change the internal components to improve it. The answer is a definite “no”. Apple’s S1 processor is glued so tightly that any attempt to remove it will tear the connection cables. It’s also protected by a sturdy plastic casing, making it difficult to remove or even see the internal components. So if you want a more powerful Apple Watch, you’re going to have to wait until a new version ships next year.