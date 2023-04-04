This is what Apple’s father said about the sneaker giant

Steve Jobs’ creative capacity was enormous, but he never stopped being inspired by alternative situations to his field of work, technology. One of the companies that left an imprint on the father of Apple was Nike.

This is how he told it in a 1997 talk with Apple workers.

Although Nike’s origins date back to the 1960s, its real explosion occurred in the 1980s, at the feet of one Michael Jordan. It is the same decade in which Apple was born, with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as its promoters.

Nike: Michael Jordan’s basketball shoes (Focus On Sport/Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

However, and although there were not many parallels between one company and another (one launched technological products, the other, sneakers), Jobs saw a point to be inspired by the house of the Swoosh.

His main concern is that, after his departure from Apple, the manzanita brand had been devalued. And when he looked at Nike, it just kept getting bigger and bigger.

Steve Jobs’ analysis of Nike’s strategy and how he could apply it to Apple

“The Apple brand has clearly suffered from neglect,” Steve Jobs said in his presentation. “We have to bring her back.”

“The best example of all, and one of the best marketing jobs the universe has ever seen, is Nike. Remember: Nike sells a commodity. He sells shoes. And yet, when you think of Nike, you feel something different from a shoe company.”

Steve Jobs continues: “In their ads, they never talk about their products. They never tell you about their air soles and why they are better than Reebok’s. What does Nike do? They honor great athletes and they honor great athletics. That’s what they are, that’s what they’re about.”

The father of Apple sought to transfer the spirit of Nike to his company.

“The way to do it is not to talk about speeds and advances. It’s not to talk about MIPS and megahertz, it’s not to talk about why we’re better than Windows. It was about creativity.”

This is how Nike’s Think Different campaign was born, with images of legendary thinkers such as Albert Einstein, Martin Luther King and John Lennon.

As CNBC well reports, the ads did not describe the specifications or functions of Apple computers, but rather gave an idea of ​​the company’s mission.

Without a doubt, a brilliant move that paid off, taking Apple back to the top.