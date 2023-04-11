This is what Caulifla looks like after losing the Ozaru transformation

The transformation of the Ozaru, although little explored in the Dragon Ball universe, has some presence in different arcs of the franchise. Goku was the first in whom we saw it, in the first stage of the series and after him came Gohan and later Vegeta.

A Saiyan with a tail, when staring at the Moon for a few seconds, they transform into a gigantic monkey, which in the case of Goku and Gohan was quite out of control. Vegeta showed us that by training in this mode you can perfect and maintain awareness in that rampant increase in power.

The Saiyan prince has a suit that stretches and returns to its natural state when he combines the transformation of the Ozaru and returns to its natural state. But when the same thing happens with Goku and Gohan, the end of the transformation is a pair of naked and unconscious warriors.

Just this situation entered the imagination of a user who asked the Chilean illustrator, Salvamakoto, to draw this scene but with Caulifla as the protagonist.

Thus, in the Instagram account of the aforementioned designer, the naked girl appears (covering her private parts with her hands) unconscious after having unleashed an uncontrolled rage for Ozaru.

The fan art unleashed a wave of reactions on Salvamakoto’s Instagram account. More than 10,000 people liked it and dozens of users commented positively on the publication of the illustrator.