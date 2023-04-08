This is what the brutal fusion between Broly and Majin Buu would look like

Fusions came to Dragon Ball to stay. Since it exploded in the last arc of Z, users and fan service illustrators have not stopped imagining what the combination of two powerful warriors would look like. So, a famous Instagram account decided to terrify the world with the union of a couple of characters that together would wreak havoc.

It’s about Majin Buu and Broly; just two who do not know how to control anger. These would never do the dance-style fusion. Nor would they dare put on the Pothala rings to unite, much less unite as Piccolo does with Nail and later with Kami Sama.

The method they use to fuse is the mandatory absorb that Majin Buu does. The famous villain. when he is fighting, he leaves a part of his plasticine body hanging around the battlefield and the moment his adversary is careless, he stretches out and covers it all up to wrap it up and adhere it to his skin .

In this way, a terrifying warrior is born who combines the two powers and would put the Z Fighters in serious trouble.

The end result is the same tall, skinny, pink Buu facing off against Vegito. But with Broly’s musculature, his clothes, the unleashed ki and the look full of anger that the Saiyan has, in which his eyes turn white and he knows nothing other than to destroy.

Broly and Majin Buu

This merger is the work of the people of @Hsuan_Diamond. He is an illustrator from China who amassed 105,000 followers on his Instagram account.