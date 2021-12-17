A little over a month after its activation in Bitcoin, the future of Taproot (the most recent update in the Bitcoin network) is already beginning to be valued as a tool. And the team at SatoshiLabs, the company behind the Trezor hardware wallets, has their own analysis of what that future looks like.

Through a post on the company’s blog, the main improvements that Taproot brought are listed. Mainly, simplifying multi-signature transactions, speeding up hardware wallet transactions, and strengthening privacy to trade Bitcoin.

The publication highlights that Taproot is in principle an update to SegWit, which came to Bitcoin in 2017 as a way to make transactions more efficient. Therefore, says the team at SatoshiLabs, whose wallets added support to this update recently, “Future updates to Taproot, that is, future updates to SegWit, will surely follow.”

One of the future updates that is considered as “more exciting” in the text is CISA (aggregation of cross-entry signatures), whose “consequences would be enormous in terms of saving of fees and user privacy”, as understood by the Trezor team .

CISA would facilitate (or improve) transactions with CoinJoin, a mixing system that seeks to increase privacy and keep transaction spying on the Bitcoin blockchain at bay, the document adds.

With cross-entry aggregation in place, CoinJoins would be much cheaper to participate, even to the point where spending CoinJoin could become slightly more profitable than ordinary spending. SatoshiLabs.

Leave bitcoins in inheritance

“One of the unsatisfactory yet unsolved problems of holding bitcoin (BTC) for longer periods of time is a key transfer process that would prevent the loss of coins without compromising security and privacy,” the authors of the analysis reflect. They basically refer to the way a person can inherit their BTC, something that could also be fixed in future updates of Taproot.

This solution has its own name and has been proposed since 2018: Graftroot. “It can be the silver bullet for estate planning and other use cases that require a graceful handover of control over specific currencies,” according to SatoshiLabs.

The publication describes Graftroot as a tool that would allow users to “delegate their ability to sign to a surrogate script that would define alternative ways of spending from within the Taproot script, even after the script was created.”

The owner of a Taproot address could delegate the expense of said address to his survivors without having to carry out any transactions on the chain and without handing over any sensitive data such as mnemonic seed words: the whole plan could be kept secret, have multiple backup plans and they come with time locks (so that would-be survivors can’t spend the coins before the original owner’s disappearance). SatoshiLabs.

The analysis also exposes the ability to implement enhancements to the Lightning network that would eliminate some risk of loss of funds or the ability to protect Bitcoin against the use of quantum computers.

In short, SatoshiLabs sees “higher privacy at lower cost, quantum resistance, and an improved Lightning Network” going forward as the main advancements that future iterations of Taproot will bring.