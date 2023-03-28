This is what the new collection of the Vanquish Fitness brand looks like in its collaboration with Dragon Ball Z

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball and belong to the world of people who exercise frequently, there is a product that may interest you. The famous Vanquish Fitness brand released a line dedicated to the Akira Toriyama series, which became popular in the 1990s.

Vanquish Fitness is characterized by doing everything for the world of the gym, crossfit or any of those activities in which you lift weights to burn fat. They range from sportswear to items that serve as tools during a day of exercise.

They rightly chose Dragon Ball Z for a collaboration. Who works out more than Goku and Vegeta? Virtually no one. So, if you want to follow the training instinct accompanied by the warriors created by Akira Toriyama, take a look at the collection.

Specifically, according to the people of Global license, are four collectible pieces. Two are common shirts and the other two are the so-called muscular ones. They carry the inscription of four characters, with whom you will want to train, if you lived in the world of Dragon Ball.

First, Goku and Vegeta appear in their Super Saiyan versions. While in the other two are Vegito, who is the fusion with pothala rings of both, and Majin Buu, the villain with whom the last arc of Dragon Ball Z closes.

The aforementioned portal indicates that they go on sale on April 7. And they will be marketed by the official site of Vanquish Fitness.

Vanquish Fitness Dragon Ball Z