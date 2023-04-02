this is what they do

Zoom is adding artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to its communications platform, following similar moves by Microsoft and Google following the rise of the technology.

According to a report published on the website of Slash GearAt its Enterprise Connect conference, Zoom announced some updates to its Zoom IQ feature set.

Starting with chats, users will soon be able to use an AI-assisted generative feature to compose their messages. The compose system will allow users to specify the tone, from formal to fun, and also choose from three presets for the length of messages they want the AI ​​to generate.

In addition to team chats, this feature will also work for emails and compose responses based on contextual information in the conversation thread.

Another notable addition is a meeting summary feature. As the name suggests, it will allow latecomers to catch up on a meeting in progress by asking the AI ​​to give them a brief summary of what has happened in the meeting so far. In addition to summarizing video calls, users will also be able to generate a concise overview of team chats.

Zoom IQ can also answer any other meeting-related questions and will even create a whiteboard summary by giving you the proper prompts, much like you would ask Microsoft’s Co-Pilot or Google’s Bard features coming soon. G Suite products.

Meet the Smart Director

Zoom is also adding an AI-assisted automatic framing system called Intelligent Director to its Zoom Room system. This one is based on a multi-camera setup and selects the best camera angle to represent a person in a video conference.

The company says this paves the way for a “more equitable meeting experience for remote and in-person attendees.”

Interestingly, Zoom is borrowing the idea of ​​huddles from Slack, which last year introduced video chats in huddles that look very similar. In this case, Zoom Huddles is a video-focused virtual coworking space with loads of collaboration features.