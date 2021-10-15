BakerySwap is one of the most popular decentralized protocols on the Binance Smart Chain. BAKE is its native token, and in this post we look at where its price is likely to move in the near future.

At the time of writing, BAKE is trading at $ 2.07, accumulating a loss of 11.05% in the last 24 hours, but still maintaining a gain of 4.92% in the last 7 days.

To put us in context, BakerySwap is a DeFi that offers decentralized exchange services, liquidity pools, and an NFT market (the most popular among the services it offers).

In fact, its NFT market is the 6th largest in this segment of the crypto ecosystem, and 2nd by number of transactions, second only to OpenSea.

Despite the success it is having in trading non-fungible tokens, the use of BakerySwap has actually declined quite a bit after the peak of the Binance Smart Chain seen in May of this year.

We see how the number of users and transactions has fallen more than 45% in the last 30 days.

The daily volume has dropped dramatically. In the last 24 hours it was $ 3.77 million, a far cry from the all-time high of $ 138 million.

Clearly this does not speak to us of a very good current health, however, we can consider that we are already at the lowest point of the generalized correction, or at least we are close. Therefore, it is possible that a new shock wave is now beginning.

Bakery Swap statistics. Source: DappRadar.

Technical analysis of the BAKE token

On the daily chart we see a clear uptrend in the short term, thanks to the increasingly higher lows and highs.

Yesterday the price jumped strongly to reach $ 2.45, however, the bears quickly exerted pressure causing a significant bullish rejection.

Now a short-term correction is in the works. As bulls are still the dominant force, as no support has been broken, new upward momentum is likely to begin soon.

The BAKE token price needs to break through immediate resistance, located at $ 2.16, to confirm that the bulls have regained control.

Medium / long term forecast

We saw how the current health of the protocol is not very good, and this is reflected in the behavior of its native token BAKE.

In the weekly chart we see that the price has been generating some gains in recent weeks, but they are not relevant at all.

However, the gains started at a major support point, located at $ 1.56, a level that has been rejected 3 times, and was the starting point of a nice bullish rally recently.

Now having defended this support again tells us that the bears are already sold out. The fall may be complete, and the biggest problem is that a strong recovery follows.

To confirm that the medium / long-term trend is back in the hands of buyers, the resistance at $ 3.16 must be broken. This would create a very promising scenario, as reaching new all-time highs will be the main objective.

To think about sales, the support located at the price of $ 1.56 must be lost, which would open the way to sales up to $ 1.20 as a minimum. At the moment this is not the most likely scenario for the BakerySwap token.

Analysis and forecast of the BAKE token, native to Bakery Swap. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

