The situation is still uphill in the crypto market. Despite this, some participants are trying to rally, and even turn bullish in the short term. The Nexo cryptocurrency is one of those that has been struggling to start showing positive signals.

At the time of this writing, NEXO is trading at $ 2.32, accumulating a gain of 4.15% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $ 1.3 billion, which is why it is ranked 81st in the Crypto Online ranking.

To put ourselves in context, this coin is native to a platform that offers immediate loans backed by cryptocurrencies. Users deposit as collateral any of the currencies accepted by the protocol, such as BTC, ETH or XRP, and receive in exchange a loan in fiat or stablecoin.

Currently, Nexo manages the assets of more than 2.5 million users around the world, thus becoming one of the most popular blockchain platforms in the loan segment.

Recently, the cryptocurrency subsidiary of Fidelity Investments together with the Nexo platform, announced a partnership in order to offer crypto asset custody services and specialized loan products for institutional investors, news that will undoubtedly increase the scope of this protocol much more. blockchain.

Technical analysis of the cryptocurrency NEXO

Following the news of the partnership with Fidelity, the cryptocurrency NEXO rebounded with relevant force, however, it failed to confirm that the bulls regained control.

We see that the price was falling throughout the month of November and the current week reached a low of $ 1.94.

In this fall NEXO found quite relevant support, and it seems to be a good place to start a new bullish momentum.

It is clear that buyers are the dominant force. Recently, the price escaped over the top of a symmetrical triangle, resuming the long-term trend. The decline was a simple correction, and the search for new all-time highs may be about to begin.

Weekly chart of the price of the cryptocurrency NEXO. Source: TradingView.

Short-term prognosis

In the daily candle chart we see that the price has remained bearish in the short term, due to the continuous lows and increasingly lower highs.

A few hours ago the cryptocurrency Nexo marked a higher low, which could be the attempt to change the trend in the short term.

However, as long as the resistance at $ 2.41 is not broken, it is more likely that we will see more losses in the next few hours / days.

When we start to see higher and higher lows and highs from the daily chart, then we can be more confident in a scenario where new highs are reached soon.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related