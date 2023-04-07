this is what we know

There is a new opportunity for Street Fighter. After the film from the 90s, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, a new live-action version will appear soon. The official account of the Capcom video game announced it.

“A new live-action Street Fighter movie is in the works! It will be co-produced by Legendary Entertainment and Capcom. More news to come in the future,” Street Fighter posted. on his Twitter account.

Street Fighter is one of the most popular fighting games of all time. Released on the Arcade in 1987, its explosion occurred with the continuation of the saga, Street Fighter II, for consoles such as the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

It is the story of a group of fighters from various countries around the world, gathered to fight. Among the main characters are Ryu, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief and M. Bison, among others.

The 90’s movie disaster

The video game boom led to the making of his live-action film, called Street Fighter: The Last Battle, in 1994. Directed by Steven E. de Souza, it featured Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Raúl Juliá in the role of M. Bison, and Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li.

The 102-minute long film, with a budget of $35 million, did not have good reviews, and today it is considered a fiasco.

Grant St Clair, from the Boing Boing portal, sums it up like this: “People are tough on the previous live-action Street Fighter movie (…) but it’s the perfect blend of camp, over-the-top action, and humor (both intentional and not) that fits a series about giant, muscular men. , women and mutants who visit exotic places and punch each other”.

Street Fighter and its new live-action version

Now, what do we know about the new live-action Street Fighter?

At the moment there is not even information about who will direct it or who the actors will be. However, it did become known that Legendary Entertainment has not only the film rights, but also television rights.

Legendary has produced movies like Batman Begins, Superman Returns, 300, The Dark Knight, Inception, 42, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and Godzilla vs Kong, among many others. Among its main series are Lost in Space and Paper Girls, and in the future Skull Island and Tomb Raider are announced.

In times like the present, movies like Super Mario Bros. The Movie and Sonic: The Hedgehog are presented with a lot of support from fans, not to mention series like The Last of Us or The Witcher. So, to continue with the theme and without repeating the mistakes of the 90s, Street Fighter has everything to redeem itself on the big screen.

We will remain attentive with information about its production and launch.