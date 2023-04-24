this is what we know

Retro fashion will always be the best deal. Companies like Nintendo opted for special editions of old consoles, such as the NES and SNES (in mini versions): now we can enjoy the Atari 800XL.

The funny thing is that it is not the Atari company that has the initiative, but a group of enthusiasts in Poland, called Revive Machines. These heroes took the Atari 800XL design, using new components, and released the RM 800XL.

The RM 800XL, based on the Atari 800XL Video Games

Remember the original console: Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney founded Atari in 1972, creating games first for arcade systems and then for home games, with the Atari 2600, 400/800, and XL/XE series being the most recognized consoles.

Later it would compete with Nintendo and Sega, until the lack of ideas and market complications ended its best moment. Currently, Atari develops and distributes video games such as the Dragon Ball saga, The Witcher and Act of War.

This is the RM 800XL, which is based on the Atari 800XL

What are the novelties that the RM 800XL brings, based on the Atari 800XL?

It has all the classic ports that allow communication with the environment, such as the cassette and the controls, the characteristic joystick. Other modern ones are added, such as HDMI, USB-A and USB-C output.

The original cartridges of the console work, but there is also the possibility of downloading ROMs from the Internet, which run without problems on the computer with an 8-bit emulator.

“The huge library of great games available,” Revive Machines notes, “still being developed, as well as utility programs, are a guarantee of great entertainment for many years to come for the whole family.”

Its creators call the RM 800XL “great fun for everyone.”

“It’s perfect for young people who want to get acquainted with the beginnings of computing, as well as for older people, but still young at heart, who grew up in the heyday of home video game development and can now go back to their childhood,” he stresses. the company.

At the moment it cannot be bought en masse, but some individual models were produced. Revive Machines indicates on its website that it will be available to everyone very soon.