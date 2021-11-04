11/04/2021 at 17:04 CET

Silvia Sanchez

If we form a family where, at least, there are two children who share space and attention from their parents, conflicts or jealousy can be part of everyday life. Perhaps the frequency is so high that coexistence is impossible.

We have good news: Jealousy can be addressed and have a healthier coexistence.

Is it normal for there to be jealousy between siblings?

The first thing to be clear about is that feeling jealous is normal. It is an emotion like fear, sadness or anger. We can’t help but feel it. What we can do is learn to channel it in an adaptive way. And this will be what we have to teach to do

our children, validate that emotion and teach them to express it in a correct way with the appropriate intensity and, always, without harming others.

Jealousy between siblings: symptoms

We all know very well, even if we remember it from our own childhood, what it feels like to be jealous. Our children also live it with that intensity, as if love disappears overnight.

Next, we tell you a series of behaviors that define jealousy between siblings:

Wishing you didn’t have siblings

Tantrums

· Bad behaviors

Angry and crying

They fight all day

More calls for attention than usual

Aggression between siblings

Competitiveness

Ignore one brother to another

Changing competitive games for other collaborative ones will decrease the rivalry between them | Pexels

Jealousy and sibling rivalry

Jealousy and rivalry go hand in hand. It is very normal for our children to feel that they have to continually compete with their siblings. Although they are competing to see who eats faster, is stronger or smarter, they are actually competing for the attention of their parents. They interpret that winning, doing something faster or doing more things than the other is synonymous with getting the love of their mother and father. As an adult we know that this is not the case, that we love our children equally, but they understand it that way.

Although our children compete to see who eats faster, is stronger or smarter, they are actually competing for our attention

For example, when a little brother arrives, we have to put ourselves in the place of the older brother: someone new has come to the family who he does not know, to whom we pay almost all our attention for many months, even the tone of voice changes when we meet. we turn to him (he is sweeter and more affectionate). Our oldest son learns that when he misbehaves, doesn’t eat, or has a tantrum, all the attention turns back to him. Children, like adults, want to belong to the group, to be loved. If the way to achieve it is through bad behavior, well it will be!

How we parents should act when faced with the jealousy of our children

Amaya de Miguel, founder of Relax and educate, declares in her book “Relax and educate. Effective Solutions for Everyday Conflicts & rdquor; the next: “Telling them not to compete is not going to do much good because the need to win is an emotional need: every time they compete they are fighting for your love & rdquor ;. She herself gives some clues to this situation:

Put words to what they feel

“I see you love to beat your sister. It’s important to you, right? Is it the most important thing in the world? Is it more important than eating ice cream for dessert every day of your life, after breakfast, lunch and dinner? Is it more important than kisses from mom? & Rdquor ;. Amaya declares that the fundamental thing is not to judge while asking these questions.

Every time the situation is repeated, explain again what you are feeling

It is about re-emphasizing in words what you are feeling and doing, again, without judgment.

Give your rivalry a touch of fun

If the two of you want to clear the table and see who takes less time, propose to do it in a chain and turn it into teamwork. If they compete to win a game, change the rules to make it more cooperative and not so competitive so that to win, they have to win together.

Even if we have two children, we have to find time for each one, alone, which will make them feel special | Pexels

How to solve jealousy between siblings

When the situation has gotten out of hand and overwhelms us, we need solutions. Each family and each child is unique, but in general, we all benefit when we feel understood and loved.

Our experts give us some clues on how to act in the face of childhood jealousy:

1. Prepare the ground before you start

Talk to him about the change that is going to happen at home, that mom and dad must also adapt and of course, make him participate in the things you should buy. It can also be interesting to show him photos of when he or she was little, it helps them see themselves as the person they will have in their lives.

2. Validate emotions

Suppressing jealousy or envy is not going to make it disappear, it will become encyst. However, ask with curiosity and empathy about their emotions, convey to them that it is normal for them to feel love and at the same time jealous, that it is logical that the arrival of their brother bothers them at times & mldr; it can help them feel understood and therefore loved. María Ángeles Jové Pons, coaching, proposes the following: “I understand that you feel a little bit of anger, concern for thinking that parents are not going to be so much for you anymore & mldr; What you feel is called jealousy. And that’s okay, nothing happens & rdquor ;.

3. Do not feed envy and respect its frustration

Encouraging competitiveness and buying what our son wants because his friend has it are some of our

interventions that can make envy grow or become a pattern in our children’s lives. However, if we make our children understand that each person is unique with their potential, that we do not have to be perfect or the first in everything and that it is better to cooperate than to compete, we will be able to vaccinate our children against envy. If we also respect the frustration produced by not having something that a friend envies, without judging him for being angry or sad and also without wanting to rescue him from that frustration by facilitating what he envies, we will be helping our child to understand that he should not have everything.

4. If they fight each other, don’t get involved

They will learn great strategies, how to solve conflicts. Let them come up with solutions and reach agreements. If you think they are getting more serious, you can step in to tell them that you trust them to get a deal. Amaya de Miguel proposes that assemblies be held in the home to be able to talk about problems and seek solutions. From the age of 8 this resource is of great help.

5. Find solutions together

Conflicts and jealousy are often the symptom that our son or daughter needs more attention or exclusive time. It is important to talk with the child and think together what could help them feel better or observe them to understand what they may be needing and propose solutions.