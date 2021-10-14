In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Many people have already returned to the office in person, although both covid and other viruses are still present. If you prefer to heal yourself in health, it would not be a bad idea to carry an air purifier with you.

Once the accumulated incidence has plummeted thanks to vaccination, the return to normality is going from strength to strength with the lifting of some restrictions, almost all of them, and this is also noticeable in the face-to-face return to the offices by millions of workers.

However, as before the covid, on certain dates it is still dangerous to breathe indoors because there are other viruses, such as the flu. That makes it more important than ever to have a good air purifier on hand, preferably with a HEPA filter.

If you do not have one or in your office you do not know if there is, a good way to solve it is to get hold of a portable one, a compact model with the capacity to clean about 10 m2 without problems and constantly. One of the cheapest is the Pro Breeze Mini, which Amazon sells for just 29 euros.

It is powered via USB and has its own light, although you can deactivate it if you want. This is so because it can also be used to purify the air you breathe at night.

The HEPA filter is the one that the health authorities recommend to eliminate covid-19 as far as possible, still present although the transmission has reduced considerably in recent months.

As it is always convenient to be alert, it does not hurt to do this small investment in a device that helps you breathe better, less dust and particulate matter, including polluting particles from engines.

If you are thinking of buying a home air purifier, we will tell you in this buying guide everything you should take into account before doing so.

One drawback that can be put, if it can be called that, is that it is so cheap that it does not reach the exact 29 euros from which Amazon assumes the shipping costs.

That means you must add some other product to your order or simply take advantage and sign up for Prime’s free trial month, which will also allow you to watch the best Amazon Prime Video series for 30 days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.