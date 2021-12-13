Vernica Roche Updated 03-12-2021 | 13:13

The Christmas lottery plug holes, rekindle hope, unite people and live off superstitions. Every year, different theories come to life about the number of the Gordo that will be awarded.

As happens every year, the most searched number for the Christmas Giveaway It is related to some moment of the informative present time. An event, a birth, a catastrophe. In 2020, the tenth most desired was the date on which the state of alarm was decreed in Spain, 14,320.

On March 14, 2020, Pedro Sánchez addressed the public to inform them of a home confinement that would later extend for more than 50 days. Superstition won the battle during that Extraordinary Giveaway and the 10th covid flew in a matter of weeks.

There are numbers that cannot be missed in the Christmas Lottery. For this 2021 we also have a history that has affected thousands of people, the eruption of the La Palma volcano. This fact has captured the attention of the most superstitious and of those who believe in the coincidences that after a catastrophe joy comes.

Where is the tenth most wanted?

The 27,921, date of the eruption of the volcano of La Cumbre, in La Palma, is the most desired number of this 2021 before the Gordo de la Navidad. This ticket is only sold in a Valencian municipality in the La Ribera region.

It is the administration of lottery nº5, La Sort, located in the commercial center of Alzira. Its sales have grown from a timid lottery outlet to home to the number one sweet tooth of the year.

Where there is a misfortune, touch the Fat

“People believe that where there is misfortune, they play,” explains Borja Muñiz, president of the National Association of Provincial Lottery Administrators Associations (ANAPAL).

Thus, they expect to increase sales by 15% for this 2021, translated into 3,100 million euros in tenths and shares for the Christmas Draw, returning to figures prior to the pandemic.

Likewise, the association of administrations foresees that 24 million Spaniards will play to win ‘El Gordo de Navidad’ next December 22, which would mean 150 million tickets sold in a draw that contributes 30% of the annual collection of Lotteries.

