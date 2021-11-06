11/06/2021 at 17:00 CET

Hot showers are one of the most rewarding experiences. And yet it’s the cold showers, so unpleasant at times, especially during the autumn and winter months, which can bring greater benefits to our health. Specifically, and as pointed out by Healthline, cold showers, which are considered as such when the water temperature is below 21 degrees Celsius, “can help improve general well-being” through different natural mechanisms, the first of which is an increase in endorphin levels.

As the specialists at El Prado Psychologists say, endorphins “are the neurotransmitters that are responsible for stimulating brain circuits that are related to pleasure.” And it is for this reason that cold showers are being used as therapy for depression. More specifically, they note in Healthline, “taking a cold shower for five minutes, two to three times a week, has been proven to help reduce symptoms of depression.” And not just for endorphins: cold showers increase energy levels and increase clarity and alertness.

In addition, cold showers also help through the improvement of metabolism, which leads to a more efficient burning of fat and, consequently and together with other measures, a better weight. “Taking a cold shower two or three times a week can help increase metabolism” and “help fight obesity over time.” This is very important since being overweight and obesity are risk factors for a large number of diseases. Tso is poor circulation and, according to these experts, cold showers are excellent for optimizing the circulatory system.

They are reasons enough to make room for cold showers in our lives, right? But there is still more. Carrying out this practice regularly “stimulates leukocytes”, cells that participate in the immune function of the human body and that “can help fight infections in the body” caused by cold or flu viruses. In addition, they point out from the Cleveland Clinic, “a study linked cold showers with better cancer survival.” In any case, the professionals of this institution warn that “cold showers are not a magic bullet.”

Can you provide us with certain benefits? Yes, but applied “as a complement to traditional treatments, not as a substitute”. And executed in the right way. In that sense, it is not advisable to subject the body to cold stress situations for a long time. Instead, it is important to go little by little, gradually increasing the duration as the body responds well to it. “Breathing deeply will help decrease discomfort from your mind.“They say from Healthline. And those who feel ill or have immune problems, should first consult a doctor.