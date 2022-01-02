Since the arrival of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% to the big screen, until his farewell as a saga in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%, it has become clear that this has been one of the most important youth franchises in the film industry; but putting aside everything that arose from the movies, it is important to recognize that without the books published in the nineties this whole world would not have grown as it did.

Even when the films were already in full swing, JK Rowling continued her literary saga until 2007. It is true that today there are franchises that, surely, already far exceeded what the most famous magician achieved at that time, however, its validity is worthy of being recognized. Maybe spin-offs like Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% have not managed to achieve the same impact, but even so the original series is still a great source of income.

In recent months there began to be certain complications around it, and that is that the author began to be singled out as transphobic due to some unfortunate comments published on her social networks and, somehow, fans belonging to the LGBT community experienced some disappointment, which undoubtedly could affect the entire franchise. Now that Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 92% has been done, there was a lot of hype surrounding Rowling’s presence or absence.

The meeting of those involved in the saga premiered on January 1, and after so many rumors, viewers were able to witness the absence of the writer, but despite the fact that she was not present as such, some images were used and file comments. Of course, it would not have looked good to have a great event without taking into account the creator responsible for this success in the entertainment world.

Contrary to what anyone would have thought, that it was the production that decided not to take JK into account, it was actually his team of advisers who asked him not to do so taking into account that there is still a certain sensitivity around him. According to what Entertainment Weekly reported, the production team of the HBO Max special sent an invitation to the author despite the controversy that surrounded her, but her team asked that they use their latest comments about the franchise he made in 2019 .

It must be remembered that when the author’s problems arose, those responsible for the film saga used a strategy to avoid losing followers after some fans said they were disappointed in her when they themselves had felt identified with some characters or even considered that the story helped them find themselves and define their personality.

At that time Daniel Radcliffe shared a statement in which he regretted Rowling’s comments and asked fans to keep their story that each of them had with the books and movies: “For you it means what it means to you, and I hope these comments don’t stain it too much. ” Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is currently available on HBO Max, and features Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Toby Jones, among others.

