This Is Why Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Has Red Hair

An intense mystery has been generated around the Super Saiyan 4 transformation performed by Gogeta, the fusion between Goku and Vegeta that runs in Dragon Ball GT.

The answer without much beating around the bush is that it is a mixture of the hair of the two Saiyans who perform this amazing transformation.

Dragon Ball GT fans have discussed for years why Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta has red hair.

And now, the truth has been revealed. It turns out that when Goku and Vegeta merge into Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, his hair turns a dark shade of red. Because? Because it’s a mix of Goku’s black hair and Vegeta’s reddish brown hair.

Gogeta SS4 is a fusion of the characters Goku and Vegeta, in their Super Saiyan 4 form. This form is considered one of the most powerful in the Dragon Ball universe. Gogeta SS4 represents the union of two powerful forces, and symbolizes the maximum potential of these two (GT) pic.twitter.com/1JosmUy9bX — inside (@ParadiseClip) March 16, 2023

The form is considered one of the most powerful and exciting in the entire Dragon Ball series, and the red hair is just one of the many impressive aspects of this character.

Some fans have suggested that the color red represents the intensity and passion of the Super Saiyan 4 form, while others simply consider it an interesting aesthetic detail.

However, the truth is that no one really knows why Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta’s hair is red. Maybe it was a creative decision by the animators, or maybe it was just a way to make the character stand out even more.

Other hypotheses that are generated to explain the red color is that Super Saiyan 4 is a return to the most primitive origins of the Saiyan race. So, it’s like a kind of combination with the fur of the monkeys, when they transform into Ozaru.

Either way, it’s safe to say that red hair is just one of the many things that make Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball GT.