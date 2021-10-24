The cause of the removal of Red Sox It was, without a doubt, the poor offense they had in games 4, 5 and 6 of the Championship Series of the American League.

Great performance of the first meetings

The Boston Red Sox when they emerged victorious, by considerable advantages, games two and three of the Championship Series against the Houston Astros, became the clear favorites to go to the Fall Classic; as they showed enormous superiority both in offense and pitching with respect to their rival.

As an example of this incredible performance, it is important to mention the 22 hits and 5 home runs that they managed to connect in just these two games (games 2 and 3); of which three of those home runs were “Grand Slams.”

The disaster in the last three games

After the spectacle and the great level of play shown in the initial matches, those led by Alex Cora entered a negative streak that in the end would cost them elimination.

The Boston team could only connect 10 hits and produce 3 runs in a total of 26 innings played, that is, in the last three games they played in the Championship Series. Culminating it with an overall result of 4-2 in favor of those led by Dusty Baker.

Possible reasons for poor performance

It is not possible to know, for sure, what are the factors that influenced so that Boston lowered its offensive effectiveness so drastically. However, it is possible to affirm that one of the reasons, if not the main one, was the excellent performance of both the starting pitchers and the Astros relievers for games 4, 5 and 6; aspect that was precisely the weakness of the Houston team in previous games.

Also, to highlight the starts of the Dominican Framber Valdez (8 full innings, 3 hits and 1 run allowed) and the Venezuelan Luis García (5 and a half innings with one hits without runs) who were the pitchers who started pitching in games 5 and 6 respectively.

Other theories affirm that the decrease in the Boston offense was due to the team “losing inspiration” after the scolding given by Álex Cora to Eduardo Rodríguez (Eduardo Rodríguez confessed what Alex Cora told him after the perreo). Now, it is impossible to verify this fact, what is truly real is what happened and the very good performance of the Astros pitchers who knew how to perfectly dominate the opponent’s batting charge.