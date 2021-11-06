11/06/2021 at 11:00 CET

Its symptoms are quite obvious: sore throat, runny nose, congestion, sneezing, and a general malaise in the body. They are because everyone catches colds from time to time, especially in the fall and winter months. Nevertheless, many people can fall victim to the cold several times throughout the same cold season. How is it possible? To discover the reasons behind this phenomenon, we went to Insider, where they have prepared a list of the seven factors that can cause a concatenation of colds in people.

The first of them is smoking. As Dr. Cedrina Calder explains in this medium, smoking “directly affects the cells of the immune system, which makes it more likely that you will catch a cold frequently. “In addition, and this is the second factor, the number of times we wash our hands well can be differential, since” when you do not adhere to strict practices hand hygiene, you create an environment that sets the stage for recurring infections like colds, “says Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe on Insider. Hygiene is essential.

As is the immune capacity, which can be quite impaired not only by tobacco but also by stress. Not surprisingly, the glucocorticoids that our body releases in situations of stress lowers the number of immune cells and thus hinders the response to infection, leading to an increase in symptomatic infections. In this sense, we must adopt actions that contribute to a reduction in stress, such as physical activity, disconnecting from work, enjoying a good social life or sleeping properly.

The latter is essential and, in fact, is the fourth factor scored by Insider experts. In the words of Okeke-Igbokwe, “a sleep deficit is related to a weaker immune system and a greater susceptibility to the common cold.” And the same goes for food. Both sugar and saturated fat can impair immune function, in addition to displacing other foods that contain macronutrients and micronutrients essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and the body in general. Hence the need for a healthy diet.

Finally, eThere are two other factors involved in the succession of colds in a short time. On the one hand, spending too much time indoors, where the spread of viruses is more efficient. On the other hand, having a weakened immune system due to a medical condition. In addition, and as Dr. Manuel Linares explains in Infosalus, viruses can mutate, “which means you can catch the virus and then get the disease again because the virus has mutated and the antibodies your body generated to fight it are no longer effective against the new strain. “