Related news

Users of Facebook and Twitter in Spain, a social network that is trying to respond to tweets with videos, have been watching for days how others make publications in which the protagonists are colored squares. Is about Wordle, a new viral game in which you have to guess a word every day and in just six attempts.

Wordle is the first viral of the year 2022, a crossword style game made up of five squares that form a word that users must guess in just six tries and with no clues. A title that has been present on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook for days.

This game was released during confinement by the Covid-19 pandemic and thanks to the mind of software engineer Josh Wardle, as a project to play with his family. In fact, the name of this title is born from a pun on his own surname. A hobby that every day adds new followers and that has become a viral phenomenon.

How does it work?

Wordle is quite simple to use and does not have an application for mobile devices, but is only accessed through its website. The game is available in English and it is very simple: you have to deduce the five letters of a word in just six attempts and no clues. But what are the colored squares that you see on social media?

You have to guess the word in just six tries. Omicrono

Once the first attempt has been made, the game itself warns with different colors if one of the letters you have selected is in the word, which changes every day. There are three ways in which the program warns. The first one is by coloring the square in gray, and this indicates that the letter in that color is not part of the proposed word.

If the square is yellow, then that letter is in the word, but it is not in its correct place. Finally, if Word shows you a colored square, seeing this means that the letter that includes is placed in the place that corresponds to him. In total there are six attempts to try to guess the word and once solved, the famous squares can be shared (without revealing the word) on social networks.

Also in spanish

Word offers you a different word every day, so once you have solved the crossword the user will not be able to play again until 24 hours have passed. The game’s website is quite simple, it does not have advertising and when you enter it, only the instructions are offered.

A game that at the beginning of January had exceeded the barrier of 300,000 players and was only available in English. Until now, since a software engineer named Daniel Rodríguez has created a Spanish version from Wordle; There is even a Catalan version as well.

It may interest you…

Follow the topics that interest you