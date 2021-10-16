In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has several headphones for sale in different price segments, starting with the Redmi Airdots, the cheapest of all, but also others that aspire to the throne of the most advanced models.

Everyone knows some wireless headphones from brands like Samsung, Apple or other more specialized ones like Jabra. However, if we look at the volume of sales, surely Xiaomi is very high thanks to the Airdots, which barely cost 20 euros.

The success of these very cheap headphones has been followed by other models, although not all have officially arrived in Spain. One of those that has done so “unofficially”, that is, imported by third parties, are the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro, which are for sale at PcComponentes for only 77 euros.

With noise cancellation and a design reminiscent of the AirPods Pro, these headphones are much cheaper than others from similar brands.

These helmets have active noise cancellation and are black, quite different from their smaller brothers, the Redmi Airdots, much more compact.

Although the brand has not announced them in our country, they are one of the best True Wireless type headphones for sale, at least on paper, since obviously in headphones what is really important is the quality of sound.

There are plenty of other ANC headsets that are worth your while, although most of them are considerably more expensive than these. Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro, also called Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the step.

The shipment is national, that is, without customs and with a final price of the 77 euros that we mentioned before. In addition, you will have it at home in just four days and at no additional cost, without paying postage of any kind.

It should be noted that even in AliExpress these headphones are not cheaper than in PcComponentes, a Spanish store that has been in operation for many years and that decisively stands up to Amazon, especially in the computer sector, but increasingly in others such as audio, mobile phones or tablets, to name several examples.

