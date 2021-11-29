In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Run and let your friends know why the 50% discount offer on HBO Max ends right now.

HBO Max officially arrived in Spain on October 26 with all the HBO content in addition to DC, Warner and many other content to compete against the big ones, such as Netflix or Disney +.

To capture your attention, they launched one of the most important promotions that we have seen on streaming platforms: a 50% discount on the monthly subscription and forever. But there is a catch, it has an expiration date and is about to arrive.

That’s how it is. The 50% discount offer on HBO Max It can only be contracted until next November 30.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

The normal price of the monthly subscription will be 8.99 euros from December 1, so if you sign up from that date even knowing the discount, you will pay double.

Signing up for HBO Max is very easy and only takes a couple of minutes. What’s more, offer is exclusive for new members, so if you were already a subscriber to the previous HBO, you just have to close your account and sign up again.

You will be able to see all its contents in mobile applications, for tablets, from the web and in its applications available for Smart TV, since they are present in most major brands such as Sony, Samsung or LG.

In HBO Max you can find thousands of titles in series, movies and children’s content. Even local content produced in Spain. But above all a lot of cinema.

All the big premieres of the AT&T conglomerate that are released in theaters will arrive on HBO Max 45 days after their premiere and not as special events that are charged separately as other platforms do.

