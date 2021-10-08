In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you usually work on your laptop and want a new one, there are many options at quite competitive prices, although now there is an MSI model with integrated graphics and 1TB of SSD that certainly stands out from the rest.

For many years now, it has been common for many professionals to work on a laptop, especially as a result of the pandemic, which has also made many people consider the option of changing their PC if a good offer comes along.

There is no shortage of options on the table, although right now if a model had to be pointed out above the others, it would undoubtedly be the MSI Modern 14 that Amazon has reduced in price by 450 euros, a model that stands out for having 1TB of SSD and 16GB of RAM, but it also has dedicated graphics.

Its price is 849 euros temporarily, a bargain if you look at how much it has to offer, and that is These MSI Modern are designed for professionals who require a laptop with a low weight and a lot of power.

This computer has a dedicated MX350 graphics, in addition to 1TB of SSD, so it is ideal to work on it even if you are going to use demanding applications and processes.

It has little to envy many of the best laptops to work with, in the case of the MacBook Pro, which easily costs twice as much as this model, although it is obviously designed for those who need Windows in their day-to-day lives.

Since it has a good processor (an Intel Core i7) and plenty of RAM and storage, is a candidate to upgrade from now to Windows 11 and enjoy its improvements, a plus that gives you even more interest.

Of course, it comes without a pre-installed operating system, so you will have to install Windows 10 yourself, something that is not complicated and that you can do on your own in half an hour or less.

These are its most important technical specifications:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.30 kg Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U Graphics card: 2GB Nvidia MX350 RAM memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB SSD Operating system: without OS

Point by point a computer is outlined that has everything to be the perfect work companion for many years, and without becoming obsolete.

