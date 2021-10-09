In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Sometimes due to lack of time we cannot make those delicious dishes that our family and friends love, and although you are not really looking for a kitchen robot to use, you may be interested in one air fryer to make dishes as rich as chips and chicken, and that your guests value so much.

And if you want to take advantage of one of the best offers on the market, it is possible to get a large capacity air fryer at a price well below normal, and in one of the most popular Amazon products.

Now you can buy the Taylor Swoden Marina fryer for only 61.49 euros on Amazon, as long as you take advantage of the 15 euros discount coupon that you can enable.

Now the Taylor Swoden Marina air fryer is available for only 61.49 euros

This Taylor Swoden Marina air fryer stays at 61.49 euros if you select the discount coupon that is just below the price, a price that is already even has a 15% discount compared to its previous price, which is a bargain.

There are many things that we love about this fryer and it is that we can make a lot of dishes without having much experience in the kitchen, making use of its eight preset menus They include French fries, meat, chicken, prawns, steaks, all kinds of desserts, vegetables or fish.

But if you have experience in the kitchen, you have total customization to give your touch being able to cook manually by selecting the time from 1 to 60 minutes and adjusting the temperature from 50 to 200 ° C.

This fryer uses a 360 ° rapid air circulation technology that makes our dishes cook and heat up very quickly and will allow us to cook our favorite dishes without additional calories, using 85% less oil than traditional frying methods, and all this while maintaining the flavor.

On the other hand, after cooking, it is very easy to clean thanks to its removable non-stick basket, being able to easily remove all residues so that it will last for many years.

