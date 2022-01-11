In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is an “all-in-one” computer that will take up little space on your desk and more than powerful for working from home.

Working at home can be tough if you have a very old computer or a laptop with a screen that is too small for day-to-day life. But also, if you don’t have a lot of space, you can’t afford to put a screen, the laptop and all the peripherals you need, everything becomes more complicated.

It shouldn’t be that way, which is why this Lenovo All-in-One PC makes everything easier. Is he Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 24ARE05, a very complete team to work with that is now reduced to 548 euros.

This Lenovo PC has practically everything you can ask for, in addition to a design that makes the most of its screen, which is not surrounded by thick frames as in other models.

It is a computer where all the components are on your monitor. It does not have an external tower, everything is centralized behind the 24-inch screen. It’s a perfect screen size for tight spaces.

This computer has a powerful processor and enough space on a fast SSD to access all your programs and files. What’s more, it is perfect even for those who intend to use it for a long time because you will be able to upgrade both the SSD and the RAM in the future.

These are the complete features of this computer.

23.8-inch Full HD, IPS, 250nits screen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor 512GB storage M.2 SSD 2280 PCIe 3.0 NVMe 2x 4GB RAM memory SO-DIMM DDR4-3200, expandable up to 16GB Integrated graphics card AMD Radeon Graphics Operating system: Windows 10 Home (upgradeable to Windows 11) 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 UBS 3.1 ports, card reader, Ethernet connection, HDMI port USB keyboard and mouse included

Its 24-inch screen has an HD webcam on top so you can make video calls. It also has 3W speakers, but you will need to connect a headset with a microphone.

If you have to work at home and need a computer that consumes little energy and also takes up little space, this Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is an excellent option and on offer for a limited time.

