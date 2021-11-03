In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With more than 3 million customers, Levoit is one of the leading brands in purifiers and humidifiers. And this model is discounted.

The heaters, but also tobacco, dust, mites, odors, and pets, contribute to worsen indoor air quality, which is up to five times worse than outdoors.

It is a good time to acquire the Levoit VeSync Core 200S purifier, which filters 99.97% of airborne particles. It has dropped in price on Amazon and only costs 84.99 euros. Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

They have three different filters, a Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter and Activated Carbon Filter. It has a CADR 170m³ / h and is capable of removing 99.97% of contaminants with a size of 0.3 microns.

This air purifier is ideal for both allergy sufferers and smokers, since in addition to eliminating suspended particles and allergens, it also eliminates bad odors.

With this purifier you will be protected from allergies, pollen, dust, mites, pet dander and hair, smoke, VOCs, mold spores, etc.

Its cylindrical design allows it to collect polluted air and expel fresh air at an angle of 360 degrees, so clean the environment of an area of 35 square meters in a more efficient, fast and homogeneous way.

According to Levoit it is one of the quietest purifiers that exist. While other models run at an average of 35 decibels, the Levoit VeSync Core 200S purifier does this at just 24 decibels.

This allows wear it at night, while we sleep. That’s why it incorporates a light, so that we can use it as night lamp.

In addition, the fan can be manually adjusted to low, medium, high levels. It has a timer that can be set to 2/4/8 hours.

This Levoit purifier has 9 world certifications, including that of the ECARF (European Allergy Research Foundation) as suitable for allergy sufferers.

It is controlled from a mobile app, but you can control it with your voice if you link it to an Amazon Echo device, with Alexa.

You can combine it with the air quality monitor that Amazon has launched today, to start it when the air quality is low.

