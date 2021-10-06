In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now is the time to buy the lightweight and powerful laptop you need. Amazon throws the house out the window and lowers the price of the LG Gram 14 by almost 500 euros, a computer with Intel Core i7 and 16 GB of RAM that weighs less than 1 kg.

In the market we can find countless cheap laptops, but sometimes we need more advanced equipment capable of carrying out heavier tasks with greater fluency.

If you find yourself in this situation and you are thinking of buying a laptop with good features, be very attentive because this offer interests you. Amazon has lowered the price of the LG Gram 14 by almost 500 euros, a team that meets all the characteristics you are looking for and that now only costs 1,129 euros.

The original price of this LG laptop is 1,599 euros, so With this offer you save no less than 470 euros. If we take a look at Amazon’s price history we see that it has rarely been this cheap, so it is an excellent opportunity to get a very good laptop at a knockdown price.

Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. Equip an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, in addition to Windows 10.

Specifically, we are talking about LG Gram 14Z90P, a laptop that the South Korean company presented last April and that has some very interesting features.

Its ultra-light weight is one of the hallmarks of the LG Gram 14. The scale only marks 999 gramsNot to mention flimsy, it features a heavy-duty nanocarbon magnesium chassis that has passed seven tests of the military standard MIL-810G.

It has a 14-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio to offer 11% more viewing space in portrait format, ideal for optimizing productivity.

The brain of this LG Gram 14 is a 11th Generation Intel EvoTM i7 processor, which is accompanied by the Iris X6 graphics processor, 16GB of RAM and plenty of storage space on a 1TB SSD, ensuring the highest reading and writing speed.

In addition, it should be noted that it comes with Windows 10 Home Edition upgradable to Windows 11. This is not usual today, since most of the cheap laptops on sale do not have the integrated operating system and you have to acquire the license separately.

