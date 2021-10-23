In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of buying a bluetooth speaker to use both indoors and outdoors, Lidl has put on sale a model that may interest you. It is water resistant, has up to 22 hours of autonomy and costs 17.99 euros.

Nowadays we can all enjoy our favorite music with a single click. Music streaming services allow us to access millions of songs from our mobile, so all we have to do is select what we want to listen to to play it.

Smartphones have increasingly powerful and higher quality speakers, but they are not enough when we want to put music in a large space, for example at a meeting with friends or at a party.

For these occasions, your best ally is a bluetooth speaker. If you are looking for one that works for both indoors and outdoors, Lidl has just put on sale a model that may interest you for only 17.99 euros.

The Lidl bluetooth speaker stands out for having a compact size and light weight, so that you can carry it with you in your pocket or backpack. In addition, it has a strap so that you can transport it comfortably or to leave it hanging.

It has a power of 10 W And thanks to the TWS function, you can connect it to another speaker to enjoy stereo sound. It is available in three colors: black, red and blue.

It is IPX6 certified for water resistance, so it withstands rain or splashes without damage. This quality makes it a good alternative to listen to music outside.

Its 4,000 mAh battery provides an autonomy of up to 22 hours of playback, so you won’t have to worry about having to charge it often.

Remember that Lidl appliances and electronics wear out quickly, so you’d better hurry if you don’t want it to run out. If you are late, On Amazon you have other cheap bluetooth speakers to choose from:

In case you do not decide on other models, if you prefer you can also wait for Lidl to put this bluetooth speaker on sale again.

Remember that until October 27 Lidl is celebrating its anniversary, so if you place an order over 50 euros you can save shipping costs. For it, enter the code “ANIVERSARIOLIDL” (without quotes) before making the payment.

