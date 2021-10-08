Centennial Light began lighting up the Livermore Fire Station in 1901. And since then, it hasn’t stopped. It should have melted a century ago.

Today, planned obsolescence makes any product only last a few years. I have a drawer of cheap damaged LED bulbs to take to the recycling center.

The saying “before, everything was manufactured better” is a cliché, but the Centennial Light keeps it alive – it’s been on since 1901.

After more than a million hours of use, 120 years in operation, is centennial light bulb has been lighting up the Livermore Fire Station, California, for more than a century:

It is a classic filament bulb from the Shelby Electric Company brand, which has been banned for years due to its high consumption and pollution.

According to Enrique Fernández in Business Insider, it was a gift from businessman Dennis F. Bernal to the Livermore Fire Station in 1901.

At that time light bulbs were expensive and rare, so they were considered a prestigious gift.

The light bulb was used to give a little light to the interior of the fire station, which was quite dark even in the daytime, that’s why was left on 24 hours.

These colored LED bulbs and with WiFi connection can be controlled from the mobile or with virtual assistants such as Alexa, Siri or the Google assistant.

In these 120 years there has only been one transfer of place, to the new fire department building, and three blackouts. In total, it has remained on for around 1,051,000 hours. It is the longest-lived light bulb in the world.

How could you hold out for so long? The lifespan of an incandescent bulb is 1,000 or 2,000 hours.

Experts cannot give an explanation without analyzing the bulb, which would mean breaking it.

The main theory is that as it has never been turned off, beyond the 3 blackouts or the transfer, your filament has suffered less than a standard light bulb that turns on and off constantly.

Another possible explanation is that is made by hand with artisan techniques that resulted in a more consistent and higher quality filament.

But for now, until it is founded and analyzed, the mystery will continue. Hundreds of visitors flock to the Livermore Fire Station each year to see the curious Centennial Light Bulb.

There is a webcam continuously pointing at the Centennial Light, so right now you can see how it is still on, in real time, on this website.