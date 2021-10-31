In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you don’t want to lose patience because your home’s WiFi doesn’t reach your room or the speed is desperate, this low cost repeater is the simplest solution you’ll find.

If you can’t take any more with your WiFi network because you lose the connection every time you try to connect in a room away from the router that your operator put in and you want to spend as little as possible to fix it, you have at your disposal products such as this ultra-cheap WiFi repeater.

It is a WiFi repeater with up to 300 Mpbs of speed TP-Link N300 Tl-WA850RE. which is on sale for less than 18 euros on Amazon. There are very few so effective and cheap.

This signal repeater with up to 300MB per second is ideal for eliminating dead zones, and very economical. It also has an Ethernet port for network cable.

This device has no more difficulty than downloading the application to configure it, plug it in somewhere that is midway between your router and the bad WiFi zone and from the app configure the name and password of your main wireless network.

Once configured it will repeat the WiFi signal that it is able to capture of the main router and expand it so that at least coverage and better speed reach you.

It can be configured so that the network you create is called the same as the main one, so your mobile does not have to change the network manually, it will do it automatically.

There are many WiFi repeaters in stores, but this one from TP-Link comes from an expert company in networks and is compatible with 2.4 Ghz WiFi networks of up to 300 Mbps.

While it does not support faster 5GHz networks, it is the easiest and cheapest solution you will find right now and it will undoubtedly improve your situation.

Its normal price is 23 euros, but with the discount applied on Amazon it will stay at 17.99 euros.

