10/26/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Following the painful 0-5 loss to Liverpool, Manchester United is a powder keg. The great sign is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whom many see as the great culprit of the team’s situation.

Despite this, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian coach will remain on the bench for now and has the support of Alex Ferguson and the next matches will be key to their future.

There have been many United legends who have spoken after the tough defeat, the last to do so was Ferdinand River who believes the team is “having trouble finding an identity.”

Without an identity to turn to

Ferdinand has described the defeat as “shameful” and recalls that as a player he already experienced a defeat like this: “I’ve been there, we lost 6-1 against City. But there we had an identity to turn to in the following weeks. This is the team’s problem, they have trouble finding an identity. When I watch a game I ask myself what are we?“.

Ferdinand doubts Solskjaer

The legendary central, contrary to Paul Scholes, who put all the focus on Pogba, does criticize Solskjaer: “I doubt if the coach gives them the necessary information or if the players receive it correctly. It is a team that when you see it you wonder if it is trained as it should be. “

Finally, Ferdinand has spoken of the pride of the team: “Today they will be ashamed, their pride is touched, they will need long meetings and talk. Manchester United are now in a very bad situation. “

After the defeat this Sunday, United will have to get up urgently, his next game will be against Tottenham, a difficult clash that may be key to Solskjaer’s future.