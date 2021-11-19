In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has a new scooter and aspires to succeed just like its predecessors. Also now you can get it much cheaper thanks to Black Friday Week on Amazon.

Very good news for all those who want to buy an electric scooter from Xiaomi as cheap as possible, and that is that Amazon has decided to throw the house out the window on Black Friday week with the new model, the one that has just been put for sale in Spain.

We talk about Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3, which is on sale on Amazon with a 50-euro discount, a truly surprising amount that represents no less than a 25% reduction compared to the previous price, and that demand is high and has only been on sale for a short time.

Its price is 399 euros temporarily, and by temporary we mean that in theory it will be lowered for the next ten days, that is, until Cyber ​​Monday. Instead, Keep in mind that the stock may run out due to the high demand for this scooter.

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

That means Amazon can either withdraw the offer or extend the delivery time quite a bit, that is, start showing “Shipping 1-2 months” as is often the case with other top-selling products.

Because, If you are interested in this offer on the new Xiaomi scooter, you’d better buy it now, before there are problems acquiring it with fast shipping.

It is not the only product for sustainable mobility that Amazon has lowered, and in fact there is a general sale in products of this type, such as more scooters and also electric bicycles.

In addition to this model, the Mi Electric Scooter Essential also stands out, for 279 euros. It is much cheaper, although it also has less power and less battery life. Another very striking Xiaomi product is its bicycle, electric and foldable, reduced to 499 euros.

The Mi Electric Scooter 3 has it all to become the industry leader, as previous models have already done. It complies with practically everything you need to consider when buying an electric scooter.

Of course and as usual, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain, whether you have a Prime account or not. That said, if you have it, your order will arrive much faster.

