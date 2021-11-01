In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The miniaturization of computers has reached such a point that they fit in the palm of the hand. But don’t be fooled by its size: NiPoGi Mini PC Stick is small, but powerful.

A PC the size of a USB stick? Years ago it was science fiction. But it is not the only thing amazing: its price also leaves you speechless …

Take the NiPoGi Mini PC Stick with 6 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro for only 169.90 euros. If you want to get this price you have to check the Coupon box, what is just below the price, and what applies a discount of 50 euros.

This microPC connects to an HDMI port on the monitor or TV, already a charger or USB power connector. Its graphics chip is capable of generating 4K resolution images, so it is ideal for enjoying all kinds of multimedia content.

Mini NiPoGi stick PC with 6 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro

Don’t get carried away by its tiny size: It is a PC capable of carrying out any office or study task.

Inside you will find an Intel Celeron J4125 4-core processor with up to 2.7 GHz, with Intel UHD Graphics GPU and 6GB DDR4 memory. Internal storage is 128 GB.

You can connect peripherals like keyboard and mouse through their two USB 3.0 ports.

Also has Bluetooth 4.2 and dual band WiFi, for wireless connections. Also with Ethernet connection for wired Internet with speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

You don’t even need to install an operating system: already comes with Windows 10 Pro, so just plug it in, and you’re ready to go.

These mini PCs the size of a pendrive are used as media players to connect to TVs in the living room, and also to use a PC anywhere, and carry the office in your pocket.

Of course, it is also useful for doing academic work, online courses, surfing the Internet, watching 4K resolution videos, emulators, etc.

On a commercial level, they are very useful for programming billboards, shop windows, presenting projects, etc.

You can get the computer NiPoGi Mini PC Stick with 6 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro for only 169.90 euros.

