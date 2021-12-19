In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Intel’s popular NUCs have become best sellers: mini PCs that fit in the palm of your hand, but have enough power for a multitude of tasks.

A Mini pc It is an ideal computer to transport, to telecommute, as a multimedia player in the living room, to use it as a NAS, as a firewall and much more.

The BMAX B2 Mini PC with 8 GB of RAM, SSD disk and integrated Windows 10 Pro, it only costs 199.99 euros on Amazon. With free shipping in one day.

It is a surprising price considering that those three elements, the 8 GB of RAM, the SSD or Windows 10 Pro, raise the value of any computer.

BMAX B2 Mini PC with 8 GB of RAM, SSD and Windows 10 Pro for only € 199.99

That mini pc just measure 12.5 x 11.2 x 4.4 cm, barely twice that of a mobile phone, but it is a complete PC with very versatile hardware.

Ride a Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor quad-core and four-wire 2.2 Ghz, with 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD.

It also has Dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0, card reader and headphone output.

With that hardware you can use it as a NAS server, as a 4K resolution video player, for streaming, to telecommute with any office application, and any software or game that does not require too much graphic processing.

As we have commented, comes with Windows 10 Pro installed, so you won’t have to buy it separately. And you can add a NVMe SSD.

A very complete mini PC that fits in any corner, or you can carry it comfortably in a bag or backpack to use it anywhere.

Little more can be asked of a complete computer that costs less than 200 euros.

