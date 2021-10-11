In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You can’t always have access to a desktop PC or laptop so … why not carry a PC in your pocket?

Miniaturization is doing things that were unthinkable a few years ago. For example, that there are PCs smaller than a mobile but with everything you need to telecommute, make presentations, watch videos or play games.

You can get the NiPoGi mini PC stick with 6 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro for only 159.90 euros. Be careful because for this price to appear you have to check the Coupon box, what is just below the price, and what applies a discount of 40 euros.

This mini PC smaller than a mobile connects directly to the HDMI input of a monitor or television. Offers output to 4K UHD resolution to watch videos, series or movies in 4K resolution.

Mini NiPoGi stick PC with 6 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro for only 159.90 euros

Despite its small size, the included hardware is quite remarkable. Has an Intel Celeron J4125 4-core processor with up to 2.7 GHz, with Intel UHD Graphics GPU and 6GB DDR4 memory. The storage capacity is 128 GB.

In the communications section it is very complete, with Bluetooth 4.2, dual band WiFi, and Ethernet connection for wired Internet with speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

You can connect keyboard and mouse, and other peripherals thanks to its two USB 3.0 ports. Keep in mind that you must connect it to the power with the included cable, it does not work with a battery.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

With the great advantage that already comes with Windows 10 Pro, so you don’t have to buy it.

With this hardware it is enough to carry out office or study work, surf the Internet, watch videos at 4K resolution, emulators, etc.

Or as a PC to program billboards, shop windows, present projects, etc.

You can get the NiPoGi mini PC stick with 6 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro for only 159.90 euros. Be careful because for this price to appear you have to check the Coupon box, what is just below the price, and what applies a discount of 40 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.