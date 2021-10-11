In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If high-end mobiles are too expensive for you but you are looking for a first-rate experience, now there is a realme mobile that meets them and barely exceeds 300 euros in price.

Since it officially arrived in Spain, realme has put on sale many very good quality devices, and not only mobile phones but also headphones and watches, although it is clear that telephony is the main sector in which it competes, and it does so more how good.

As Xiaomi competition it can be perfectly the most fearsome for this brand, especially since it also adjusts its prices to the maximum, and we can see that right now. The realme GT Master Edition is on sale at Amazon at 334 euros, already reaching an outstanding quality-price ratio.

The new realme GT Master Edition sweeps the mid-range with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and fast charging at 65W.

This mobile phone, which we have been able to thoroughly analyze, it has features that have little to envy to practically any high-end, but with a price that barely exceeds 300 euros.

For example, it has fast charging at 65W of power, capable of charging 50% of the battery in just 13 minutes, enough to have autonomy for the whole day in what it takes to take a quick shower before leaving home.

With a Snapdragon 778 and 6GB of RAM, Android fluidity is more than guaranteed, and we have been able to verify this first-hand with some especially demanding applications, including several games.

You can not put many drawbacks since even at the screen level it stands out with an AMOLED panel at 120 Hz, although it must be clarified that using the entire refresh rate does reduce battery autonomy a lot, as it happens with all mobile phones that they already use these panels.

The design is another of the points that make it different from other similar models, with a raised back area that, in addition to giving it a very original touch, makes the grip much better even without using a cover.

