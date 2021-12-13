In the war to make the motherboard more impressive, the folks at MSI have ended up putting a huge screen inside their motherboard so that we can check BIOS settings without pressing F10.

The Taiwanese company MSI has launched a motherboard called MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE that wants to break with everything established, with unprecedented technical performance, a really huge size and, in addition, a built-in screen that allows you to do everything from the same motherboard.

The most impressive thing about the MSI motherboard is obviously the 3.5 “touchpad. In case it seems small to you, it is the same screen size as the original iPhone.

The panel it is fully removable as it connects via a USB Type-C interface and not a proprietary connector, so we can place it outside the tower in case we want to access it more easily.

What did you imagine that MEG Z690 GODLIKE would be like? 🔥 The first motherboard with a built-in touch panel is finally here, which supports system tuning and detached mode. It's just beyond your imagination! 💥

MSI explains that with the panel we can see all kinds of metrics: temperatures, clock speeds, overclock options, reset CMOS, select safe boot, etc. If you are one of those who loves to fiddle with the BIOS, this addition will seem really useful.

As for the rest of the features, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE will come in an E-ATX form factor, but being larger than the rest of the competition’s flagships: 305×310 mm, almost a perfect square of more than 30 cm per side.

In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a wide array of RGB LEDs running through the M.2 slots, the I / O panel and the PCH heatsink, as is the fashion now.

In terms of power supply, the motherboard seems to have at least 22 phases just for the CPU. There are four DDR5 memory slots supporting capacities up to 128GB with speeds above 6666MHz.

The plate is fed with two 8-pin connectors located near the DDR5 slots for easy cable management, It has 6 SATA III ports, the expansion slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8 and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot.

And there is at least six M.2 slots on the motherboard (1 Gen 5.0 x4, 4 Gen 4.0 x4, and 1 Gen 3.0 x4), so we won’t be short on space for NVMe hard drives.

With all these features, the motherboard is expected to cost around 1,000 euros. Unfortunately MSI says that only 1,000 units will be produced, so getting it is not going to be easy or cheap.