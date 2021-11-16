The transition to the electrical world requires new materials, since with the current ones the limitations remain the same: capacity and charging times. There is now a new element that could revolutionize this field.

Research on the next generation of batteries involves continuous experimentation with alternative materials that can allow a significant increase in the performance of this key piece.

Now, a new advance offers new hope in terms of very short load times, the great handicap that slows the electricity sector.

Scientists at the University of Twente in the Netherlands have produced an experimental lithium-ion cell that features a novel electrode design with an open and regular crystalline structure that they say allows charging at 10 times the speed. current.

The lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones have two electrodes: the cathode and the anode. And this new study focuses on the latter.

Currently, these anodes are made of graphite, that although it serves many things, they are not capable of withstanding ultra-fast loading speeds without breaking.

One of the places scientists are looking for new and improved anodes is in materials with porous structures at the nano-scale.

Anodes of this nature promise a greater contact area with the liquid electrolyte that carries the lithium ions, while allowing the ions to diffuse more easily into the solid electrode material, which ultimately makes the device charge much, much faster.

However, the materials proposed so far have their drawbacks. The disorganized and random nature of the channels in the porous nanostructure can cause those structures to collapse during charging, also reducing the density and capacity of the battery.

Now, and after a long time of research, scientists from the University of Twente They believe they have found a suitable alternative in a material called nickel niobate.

The researchers integrated this nickel niobate anode into a complete battery cell and tested its performance, discovering that it offered ultra-fast charging speeds 10 times faster than today’s lithium-ion batteries.

They also point out that nickel niobate is more compact than graphite and therefore has a higher volumetric energy density, which could translate into more powerful and compact batteries. I mean, all good news.