Taking care of the health of the crew is a vital task if we want that difficulties do not occur during their trip or arrive with consequences on Earth. Vision problems are one of the most common and now NASA is trying to put an end to them.

The great challenges of NASA sometimes focus on aspects as basic as improving the comfort of the crew. Currently, among others, we find eating and health problems.

NASA, together with the CSA, are currently in the search of obtaining the most nutritious food, easier to transport, with better conservation and that generates the least amount of waste. To do this, they have launched a contest for society to propose solutions that meet all these objectives.

Another of the great problems of astronauts, such as the loss of vision that they experience during long journeys, it could also come to an end. And it is that cases of hyperopia (blurred vision), difficulty when reading or partial loss of vision closely have already been diagnosed during a trip that the astronauts made to the International Space Station.

Zero gravity produces the accumulation of fluids in the eyeball, generating a lot of pressure. This can lead to a condition called SANS, a neuro-ocular syndrome that can affect the optic nerve.

“It would be a disaster if astronauts had such severe disabilities that they couldn’t see what they were doing and that compromised the mission,” said Benjamin Levine, who is working with NASA to address the problem.

Until now, the solution that has been given to this problem has been the use of special lenses who wanted to end the problem. However, this has ultimately not been effective as it has not mitigated the discomfort in the long run.

With this, NASA brings a new system into play. Could use a sleeping bag designed to suck the fluid from the head to the feet and avoid, in this way, an excess of cerebral pressure. Levine’s device fits around the astronaut’s waist and conceals the legs. By creating a pressure difference, it draws the liquid to the feet.

Although some features of this new system still need to be polished the forecasts are positive. They also report that it could not only eliminate the vision problems of astronauts, but also the heart ailments they suffer, such as atrial fibrillation.