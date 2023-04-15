This Nike concept of Super Mario Bros. will blow you away

A new Super Mario Bros. concept from Nike, unrelated to the hit animated movie, is ready to go on sale. Created by Andrew Chiou, it focuses on Yoshi, Mario’s pet.

Chiou is the art director of Jordan Brand, and to his credit are dozens of anime designs for sneakers, posted on his Instagram account. Some come to be sold in a personalized way, others remain as ideas.

And some more, like the What the Mario and Yoshi shoes, will be officially launched. Both are dated April 22, according to Chiou.

This is Mario’s Nike shoes, focused on Yoshi

The artist worked on the basis of a Nike Dunk Low, just as he does with almost all of his ideas. Here he adopted the colors of Yoshi, Mario’s anthropomorphic hybrid dinosaur, green, white, red and yellow.

The side panels and the instep are green, while the lower back and front are white, as are the laces. While Nike’s signature swooshes are red and white with green details, like the character’s eggs.

It also features Yoshi’s orange crest, located near the swoosh on the side.

The soles are brown. In addition, on the back and on the tongue is the Nike logo.

Chiou posted the Nike x Yoshi shoe (no official name yet) this week, and in less than 24 hours, it racked up over 20,000 likes, raving about the fresh look.

Jump on the bandwagon of Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which has no direct marketing relationship with these Andrew Chiou Nike shoes, opened this April in theaters.

It features the likes of Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Jack Black, lending their voices to Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser, respectively.

The film has not only left positive reviews, but has become a box office phenomenon for Nintendo and Illumination, grossing almost $430 million within days of release.