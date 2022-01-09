In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A hot air fryer is faster, stains much less, and cuts calories by 85%. And they are also cheap.

The oil-free fryers have become one of the best-selling products of 2021. They are very comfortable to wear, stain less, and the food has much fewer calories, by using a minimal portion of oil. The normal is one tablespoon.

You can get Bear Oil-Free Fryer at a 24% discount. Low to only 57.99 euros, shipped by Amazon for free in one day.

This type of appliance is also called hot air fryers, because they do it is to fry the food using hot air that allows to distribute the tablespoon of oil throughout the food, evenly.

Bear oil-free fryer only costs 57.99 euros at Amazon

It is true that it is not as crunchy as a conventional fryer, but the fact that they are obtained tasty meals with much less staining, and with 85% fewer calories, it is a big advantage.

And it not only has a fryer function, but also an oven. You can prepare cakes, and other desserts.

The Bear oil-free fryer it is large capacity. Its 3.5 liter basket allows cook for 2 – 4 people simultaneously: up to 8 chicken wings.

It is very easy to operate, thanks to its only two buttons: one sets the temperature, and another is the timer.

The icons on the fryer itself indicate the values ​​that you must set to fry chicken, French fries, meat, fish, sponge cake, etc.

The Bear air fryer has automatic shutdown protection and does not contain perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

It has also received CE, RoHS, EMC, GS, CB, ERP, LFGB, and ETL certifications, so you can use it with confidence.

And it seems to like it a lot, because it carries an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in almost 300 reviews on Amazon.

