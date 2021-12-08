In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei has a new smartwatch for sale in Spain, and also sells it already in a pack that includes a gift of headphones valued at approximately 100 euros.

If there is a technological brand that has bet heavily on technological gadgets that are not mobile, it is Huawei, which has made a virtue of necessity to become one of the most competitive brands in sectors such as smart watches or True Wireless headphones.

In its latest offer, it offers a pack that includes both accessories: the Huawei Watch GT 3 and the FreeBuds 4i with active noise cancellation for 229 euros, a more than reasonable cost that allows you to kill two birds with one stone, especially if you are a runner.

This sports watch has GPS and a fairly long battery life, in addition to precise sensors like few in its sector, while the headphones have ANC and a more than remarkable sound quality, hence their separate price is 99 euros.

Smartwatch with accurate heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement throughout the day. It has more than 100 sports modes and has up to two weeks of autonomy. Available with 42 and 46 mm case.

The real price you would pay for this watch is much lower than what its main competitors would cost you, both from technology brands such as Samsung or Apple and other specialized in sports such as Garmin.

What you take with you is a model capable of measuring the distance traveled, the pace, setting partials and even giving you tips to improve, as well as creating personalized workouts adapted to your abilities and measuring what percentage of your total physical capacity you are offering in each session.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

He is practically a personal trainer, with functions that until recently were reserved only for purely sports models. Therefore, despite having functions such as receiving calls on your wrist or notifications from your mobile, it is also one of the best running watches of 2021 with all the laws.

Shipping is totally free to any part of Spain, as is usual in orders to the official Huawei store in our country, which usually sells its own products below the price they have in stores such as Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.