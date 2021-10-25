In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a stylish, portable Bluetooth wireless speaker with premium brand quality, take a look at this model.

Bluetooth speakers are very practical because it is very easy to send music, podcasts, and other content from your mobile, and they are easily paired with other speakers, televisions, consoles, PCs, etc.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker Philips S3505 / 00 full-range, it only costs 39.99 euros on Amazon. With free one-day shipping, sold directly by Amazon.

It is a compact speaker 12 centimeters high It fits anywhere, and it also has a comfortable handle to make it easier to transport.

Philips Bluetooth 5.0 wireless speaker delivers 10 hours of music and has a 20-meter wireless range

Connects via Bluetooth 5.0 with any mobile, computer, and other devices, and can be easily controlled with the pairing, play and volume buttons that is in the speaker itself.

It is coated with a high-quality speaker fabric Created by the high-end manufacturer Kvadrat.

The attractive wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room. What’s more It has IPX7 protection against water.

It’s about a 1.75-inch full-range speaker with a passive radiator for powerful bass. The power reaches 5W and produces a high quality sound with a wireless range of 20 meters. You won’t have to leave your mobile nearby to use it.

Have an autonomy of 10 hours of music, and thanks to fast charging via USB Type C, it recharges in just 2.5 hours.

It also has a microphone to use as a hands-free and make or receive calls. But it doesn’t have Alexa or any other virtual assistants, so you don’t have to worry about privacy.

It’s a quality speaker that’s ideal for listening to music in the living room, or a podcast while you’re cooking, or for hands-free calling.

Also for these months of Halloween parties, Christmas and others, where you always want to put music in meetings.

And you can easily carry it from one side of the house to the other with the comfortable handle.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker Philips S3505 / 00 full-range, it only costs 39.99 euros on Amazon.

