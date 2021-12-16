In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are one of those who like to have photos on paper the old-fashioned way, there are quite inexpensive instant cameras for sale, even from top brands like Polaroid.

Despite the fact that everyone already has a mobile phone capable of taking more than worthy photos, even outstanding ones, for many users it is not the same to have the photos in the mobile gallery than to have them on paper as a souvenir.

One option is to print the digital photos you take, although it is quite cumbersome and also expensive. The other alternative is to go for an old-fashioned instant camera, such as the Polaroid, or rather: a Polaroid. This brand is still alive and sells ultra-compact models like this one that now costs 99 euros on Amazon.

It is a model that has a very light weight, very small in size, hence it is called Polaroid GO, because it fits in a pocket and takes high-quality photos that it prints instantly, although you will have to buy the printing paper, Yes indeed.

This instant camera from the legendary Polaroid brand has an affordable price and is very easy to handle and weighs just 300 grams.

It is a perfect model for example to spend the holidays with the family and instantly immortalize all the photos you take to keep them in your album.

Obviously, there are other models that are somewhat more affordable, even from top brands. A good example of this is the Kodak Printomatic, which barely costs 60 euros and is for sale in several different colors.

Little by little in recent years we have seen a real resurrection of this type of camera, which fill a gap that was left empty when mobile phones completely dislodged compact cameras.

There are many worthwhile instant cameras from firms like Kodak and Polaroid, with prices that are always competitive.

